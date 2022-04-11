Teachers on the Rise logo

In March, Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread joined forces to recognize the winning teachers under the new North Texas Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.

Since the program launched in November of 2021, dozens of nominations have poured in from students and families across the DFW area explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to the winners from March: Karla Vann of Lois Lindsey Elementary (Allen ISD), Graham Gadd of Ereckson Middle School (Allen ISD) and Albert Najera of Allen High School (Allen ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this inaugural round of winners for the new North Texas Teachers on the Rise program,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family (Market Street). “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous start to the North Texas Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director for Mrs Baird’s. “Through these nominations, we have heard some amazing testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 Market Street gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.NorthTexasTOTR.com.

Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and https://www.facebook.com/ShopMarketStreet.

