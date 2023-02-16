Allen ISD is slated to address school safety regarding gender at its next workshop following a policy update workshop that took place on Feb. 6.
During an item discussing local policies, Allen ISD Trustee Elle Holland brought up House Bill 25 — a bill that requires student athletes who compete in interscholastic competition to play on sports teams that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate at or near their time of birth.
Due to potential safety concerns, Holland said she wanted a proactive plan put in place to ensure girls’ safety in Allen schools when using dressing rooms and restrooms. Her proposed plan included basing multi-stalled restrooms to genders listed on students’ birth certificates and allowing for accommodation on a case-by-case basis.
Trustee Polly Montgomery said the issue had been handled on the campus level already and wanted to understand if this was truly an issue campus administrators face. She said that in all the times she corresponded with campus administration, gender identity and bathrooms had never been an issue, and enforcing such a policy would violate students’ privacy.
“It’s not our job to set up policy where there’s nothing that warrants that policy,” Montgomery said.
Trustee Kevin Cameron said that the policy seemed directed, and an all-inclusive safety policy should be adopted if safety is truly a concern.
Trustee Sarah Mitchell asked how many issues Allen ISD has seen with gender identity and restrooms. Holland said no issues have been reported in Allen ISD. She mentioned four incidents outside of Texas where girls were attacked by boys who had dressed in girls’ clothing to gain access to a girls' restroom.
When looking at dressing rooms for co-ed sports, trustees Sarah Mitchell, Montgomery and President Amy Gnadt said extracurricular co-ed groups have existed without incident in Allen ISD for years.
To better understand safety concerns throughout Allen ISD, Gnadt, with consensus from the board, asked district staff to gather data on these concerns for the district’s next workshop.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
