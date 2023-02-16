Allen isd.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD is slated to address school safety regarding gender at its next workshop following a policy update workshop that took place on Feb. 6.

During an item discussing local policies, Allen ISD Trustee Elle Holland brought up House Bill 25 — a bill that requires student athletes who compete in interscholastic competition to play on sports teams that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate at or near their time of birth.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments