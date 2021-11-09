The Allen ISD Board of Trustees will canvass the results of the Nov. 2 bond election in a special meeting on Friday morning.
Under the process of canvassing, the board will aggregate ballot counts and formally declare the results of the election.
The two ballot propositions – which sought to authorize $23.6 million bonds for the improvement of various athletic facilities within Allen ISD – failed to receive a majority vote, with over 58% of the participating electorate voting against them. If enacted, the bond items would have been used to fund overhauls of some of the district’s turf fields, tracks, tennis courts and weight rooms.
“While this is certainly not the result the school district was hoping for, I appreciate our community members and AISD staff who took the time to attend our bond presentations and facility tours,” Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said in a Nov. 3 email. “Moving forward, the district will have to make tough choices to ensure that our extracurricular facilities remain functional for our students and staff.”
