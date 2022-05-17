In a Wednesday meeting, Allen ISD will discuss and consider an item authorizing the issuance of an $89.3 million bond.
If approved, this bond money can be used for acquisition or financing of new property, construction of new facilities, purchase or retrofitting of vehicles including school buses and more.
According to district documents, the interest rate for the bond sale is not to exceed 5%.
Issuance of this bond was authorized by voters in a November 2020 bond election, wherein two bond propositions valued at $214 million were approved. The first of these propositions, Proposition A, earmarked $189 million for infrastructure and facility improvements, as well as various expenditures for transportation and security.
The latter proposition, Proposition D, allotted $25 million for an overhaul of the district's technology.
Since the November 2020 referendum, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees issued its first bond sale for $125 million in January 2021. If approved, Wednesday's bond action item would signify the second and final bond sale to come from the November 2020 propositions.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
