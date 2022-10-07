With Anderson Elementary havening a lower attendance rate than surrounding campuses, the district is proposing a repurposing of the elementary school into the Anderson Early Childhood Campus to meet state requirements in having a full-day pre-kindergarten facility.
Allen ISD is still in the early stages of adjusting its attendance boundaries.
As discussion continues on how the district will redraw its attendance lines, it is open to receiving community feedback.
On Oct. 6, the district held a community meeting and explained plans for boundary adjustment. According to the presentation made on Oct. 6, the district has seen more attendance in its western campuses and less attendance in its eastern campuses. With Anderson Elementary havening a lower attendance rate than surrounding campuses, the district is proposing a repurposing of the elementary school into the Anderson Early Childhood Campus to meet state requirements in having a full-day pre-kindergarten facility. If the adjustments are approved, the repurposing of Anderson Elementary aims to relocate as few families as possible and meet state regulations at a reduced cost to taxpayers.
“I want to stress that these decisions have not been finalized,” Superintendent Robin Bullock said in a Sept. 27 release. “The District’s intended goal is to gather feedback before presenting an official recommendation to the Board of Trustees. As we consider redrawing our boundaries, it is integral to have our community voices involved in this process.”
Bullock said the change in attendance is something that the district has been aware of for several years. Currently, the western campuses are exceeding capacity, while eastern campuses are seeing more vacancies.
By readjusting enrollment boundaries, AISD also hopes to improve its operational efficiency to increase its state funding that will go toward enhanced student education.
Allen ISD plans to continue gathering community input through the process and will host its next public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Boyd Elementary.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.