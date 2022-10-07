ISD.jpg

With Anderson Elementary havening a lower attendance rate than surrounding campuses, the district is proposing a repurposing of the elementary school into the Anderson Early Childhood Campus to meet state requirements in having a full-day pre-kindergarten facility.

 Courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD is still in the early stages of adjusting its attendance boundaries.

As discussion continues on how the district will redraw its attendance lines, it is open to receiving community feedback.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

