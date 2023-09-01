Allen ISD is slated to host its third Community Engagement Night from 5:30-7:40 p.m. Sept. 19 at Marion Elementary School, 1595 Stablerun Drive.
Allen ISD launched Engagement Night in the fall of 2022 as a way for all Allen ISD community members—whether they have a student in the district or not—to learn about what they have to offer to the community.
“It's not just for parents,” said David Hicks, Allen ISD’s chief communications officer. “Whether you're a parent, empty nester, or you don't even need to have a child who attended Allen ISD. The schools are such an integral part of what a community is all about. We want to make sure we're connecting with a informing everyone who lives in our community.”
The district aims to get more community members involved with the district. The event has grown each time, with the last event seeing 175 attendees, Hicks said. He added that the district’s goal is to have 200 or more attendees.
“I look forward to seeing new families engage with Allen ISD in ways they haven't done so before,” Hicks said. “It's nice to offer this opportunity where board members, the superintendent, district and campus leaders are all in this one location to interact with families form schools all over Allen ISD. It's all in one place with all this relationship building and interaction happening.”
The event operates in a conference style, where attendees get to hear from district leaders on several topics including substance abuse prevention and safety and security. There are also family sessions for new families, a parent university, a school finance 101 discussion, a high school panel discussion on how to get involved, a middle school panel on how to prepare for the middle school years and more. Attendees will have an opportunity to visit two out of the six sessions offered.
Students or young children who attend will be offered the chance to attend STEM break-out sessions led by Allen ISD STEAM ambassadors from 6:15-7:40 p.m. There are limited slots available per age group. A hot dog dinner will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. in the cafeteria for all who attend.
“We look forward to engagement night becoming a new tradition in Allen ISD, and anyone who's interested in attending can go to, and they can learn more and register for the upcoming event,” Hicks said.
