Engagement night will include high school and middle school panel discussions on transitioning to new campuses and how to get involved. 

Allen ISD is slated to host its third Community Engagement Night from 5:30-7:40 p.m. Sept. 19 at Marion Elementary School, 1595 Stablerun Drive.

Allen ISD launched Engagement Night in the fall of 2022 as a way for all Allen ISD community members—whether they have a student in the district or not—to learn about what they have to offer to the community.  


