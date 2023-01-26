Allen ISD’s Parent University aims to engage with more of its parents as it steps into 2023.
Since 2019, the district has invited parents to monthly sessions where speakers address hot topics students face.
“We try to collaborate with the district to find out what some of the relevant topics are and make sure we present information that parents truly need right now,” Allen ISD Community Services Director Ashley Crowson said.
Entering into a post-pandemic, technology filled realm, Crowson said deeper parent-child connection has become more important when addressing mental health, education discipline and other topics. On Jan. 31, parents will have an opportunity to join the district in a discussion about how to discipline children in a more impactful way. The district will have longtime behavior consultant Michelle Gleinser speak about how to show children how their actions affect others.
“For a long time, we would tell our kid not to do something, and that was the expectation, but our kids have changed,” Crowson said. “They really have to understand why they should not do something. Kids are not born with empathy. We have to teach that. I'm very excited to share this opportunity with our community.”
Prior to the pandemic, Allen ISD would see around 200-300 families attend their in-person events. Since 2020, parents have favored online sessions and are wanting a platform where they can rewatch recorded sessions, according to Crowson.
“Since COVID-19 has happened, that's made things trickier,” she said. “We are hosting most of our sessions online now. Given community feedback, we're hearing that parents prefer online sessions. Now we are trying to pull people back together.”
In April, the district plans to launch a YouTube channel where parents can rewatch Parent University videos.
As the district continues engaging more parents, it aims to begin hosting in person sessions again.
“I'm really hopeful to find a way to reach parents where they're at with this crazy world we live in,” Crowson said. “I'm hopeful that the YouTube channel will work and that we can partner with the PTA to host in person events.”
On Feb. 23, the district aims to host another Parent University event on how to address student anxiety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.