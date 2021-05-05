Allen ISD will completely resume in-person classes without offering a virtual option in the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Robin Bullock announced in a district-wide email Tuesday.
“We are encouraged by the improved conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the relatively low transmission rate within our community,” she said. “We look forward to refocusing our efforts to provide an excellent educational experience for students that support their social, emotional, and academic growth. For the 2021-22 school year, we will not offer at-home, virtual learning.”
Furthermore, the district will rescind its mask mandate effective July 1 and make face coverings optional for faculty, staff and students. This is subject to change, however, as Bullock added that Allen ISD “will continue to monitor trends and will adjust accordingly should the need arise.”
These policies could also change depending on guidance from the Texas Education Agency, but until then, Allen ISD chief information officer David Hicks said, “it’s going to be like a traditional school year.”
This announcement comes two weeks after a similar policy change from Plano ISD, which floated the idea of “an updated brick-and-mortar with a possible virtual option” in a recent meeting. Other surrounding school districts have announced plans to completely roll out in-person learning while letting students opt for virtual instruction.
