AdobeStock_1990717_Preview.jpeg
Adobe Stock

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students K-8. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year.

As a result, Allen ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Starting on July 25, 2022, Allen ISD has opened enrollment. During the enrollment process you will find the letter and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, also available at https://www.allenisd.org/Domain/37 and return the completed form online or to any school office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments