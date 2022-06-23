School is out for the summer, and amid a nationwide education staffing shortage, many teachers are not returning for the 2022-23 school year.
While this adverse trend has extended its way to Allen ISD, the district says the problem has not been dire for them.
“We’ve certainly had staff that potentially could have worked a year or two longer that [have] maybe taken an earlier retirement,” said Jason Johnston, Assistant Superintendent of Employee Services and Strategic Initiatives for Allen ISD, to the Allen American on Tuesday. “We’ve certainly had staff that have been able to resign [earlier], (…) but the district’s been very fortunate to be able to get over that hump.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Allen ISD currently has 210 job openings listed. Of these, over 70 are for teaching and teacher's assistant positions at elementary schools throughout the district.
While district spokesperson David Hicks says it is rather common for school districts to have such positions open over the summer, adding that "highly-qualified educators will be ready to greet [students]" at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, recruitment for more specialized positions remains a challenge.
Allen ISD currently has almost 30 vacancies for its special education program, most of which are for teachers and teacher's assistants. Moreover, the district is working to fill two positions for a "secondary English" instructor at Allen High School, one position for a dyslexia therapist at Olson Elementary and another for a district-wide dyslexia therapy substitute.
The district is also looking to recruit speech language specialists, with two temporary positions for a speech therapist and a speech language pathologist's assistant being open, and one for a speech language pathologist at Cheatham Elementary also being vacant.
“Any specialty area right now is the challenge,” Johnston said.
Still, Johnston says Allen ISD is navigating this encumbrance with the help of state resources.
One of these is the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) District of Innovation program, which gives Allen ISD and other designated Texas school districts more lenience in, among other things, its teacher certification requirements. The purpose of the temporarily loosened certification requirements is to give school districts the ability to recruit otherwise qualified candidates for high-demand jobs that are difficult to fill.
Allen ISD is also utilizing the state's Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) grants program, which gives school districts support in its recruitment efforts.
“Like almost every district in the state, and probably across the country, we’ve certainly had our challenges keeping all of our positions filled 100% of the time,” Johnston said. “We’re always trying to recruit [and] retain high-quality staff for our district."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.