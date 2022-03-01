New data revealed that Allen ISD’s enrollment numbers are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a plummet in the district’s student population.
In a Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees received a presentation from demographic consultant Brett Alexander, who detailed population trends over the past year. Below are three takeaways from the presentation.
Allen ISD’s under-18 residential population is down – sort of.
The percentage of Allen ISD residents who are under the age of 18 has declined from 2010 to 2020. According to census data, Allen ISD’s under-18 population decreased in proportionality from 32% to 26.9% between both census years.
Still, the population of this demographic increased nominally. In 2010, the total under-18 population of Allen ISD was 19,485, while that of 2020 was 29,999.
Allen ISD as a whole increased in population by 36%, with 111,348 being reported in the 2020 census. Of this number, 81,349 are at least 18 years of age, compared to 2010’s 18+ population of 62,386.
Allen’s birth rate has declined, but it’s bouncing back
Alexander said that while the birth rate in the district has declined considerably since 2009, “it [has] leveled out for these last couple of years.”
From 2017 to 2019, the birth rates appeared to inch closer to uniform standards of proportionality with kindergarten enrollment five years later. Allen reported 1,180 births in 2016. Five years later, Allen ISD reported a kindergarten enrollment of 1,401.
The state of the housing market is priming Allen ISD up for growth
A record housing demand in North Texas, coupled with increased employment numbers, were attributed by Alexander to projected growth for Allen ISD over the next few years. Pending multi-family housing developments are expected to yield hundreds of students, and the average student yield of single-family households has increased incrementally.
According to the presentation, “leavers” and “newcomers” were most prominent for Lindsey, Boon, Evans and Cheatham Elementary schools, whose districts are generally north of State Highway 121 and adjacent to Allen’s border with McKinney. In 2021, 55.6% of housing resales occurred east of U.S. 75; the remainder took place west of U.S. 75.
