Allen ISD announced Tuesday that Roxxy Griffin will serve as Boyd Elementary’s principal in the 2021-22 academic year.
Griffin most recently served as principal of Richardson ISD’s Carolyn Bukhair Elementary School in north Dallas from 2018 to 2021. Prior to this, she served as principal at Northwood Hills Elementary and assumed other administrative roles for Richardson ISD, such as assistant principal at Skyview Elementary and White Rock Elementary.
These roles, combined with a previous stint as an instructor, account for more than 16 years of combined experience at Richardson ISD.
“We are excited to have Roxxy join the Allen ISD team,” Allen ISD said in a statement. “Her experience will have a tremendous impact on the Boyd community.”
Griffin’s imminent tenure as principal of Boyd Elementary will succeed that of Judith Coffman, who has held this title at Allen ISD since 2017.
