Allen ISD’s STEAM Center was honored with receiving the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) 2021 Southern Region Summit Architecture Award. A4LE announced the awards during their A4LE 2021 Annual Southern Regional Conference last week.
The Summit Award is an award given to one firm with the single most distinctive educational facility in the southern region. The Award Program Chair and A4LE Region Board choose a distinguished, diverse jury with educational and design professionals to judge projects in the following categories: community environment, learning environment, physical environment and planning process. Firms must submit a regulation PowerPoint, project dossier, exhibit boards, confidential sheet, photo release and high-resolution PDFs of each board.
“The collaboration that took place during the VLK curation process solidified our partnership to design something spectacular together. Studying inspiring learning environments in the Seattle area created the opportunity to ask one another questions that yielded an exciting experience for all students in Allen ISD. I continually stand in awe of the fabulous things that happen here,” said Dalane Bouillion, Ed. D., VLK Architects Principal of Educational Planning.
The design and project of the Allen ISD STEAM Center has been a recipient of various awards, including the TASA/TASB Exhibit School of Architecture’s 2020 Caudill Award and the TEXO Education and Research Foundation’s 2019 Texas Build Texas Proud Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.