Police arrested a man in Allen recently on a sexual assault charge following an incident that the Allen Police Department says may have happened as a result of the victim being drugged at a local bar.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by Star Local Media, police arrested 58-year-old Michael Zerbane of Allen on one count of sexual assault on Nov. 11. Police say Zerbane was an acquaintance of the victim’s and left with her at some point in the early morning of Nov. 5.
On Nov. 12, Zerbane was booked in the Collin County Jail on one count of sexual assault and on one count of possession of a controlled substance in lieu of a $55,000 bond. He was released on bond on Nov. 15.
It is unclear at this time if Zerbane has an attorney of record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.