An Allen man was arrested in Plano on Christmas Eve for allegedly violating a protective order and committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to an incident report obtained by the Allen American, Plano police were dispatched to a welfare concern in the 1400 block of Larchmont Drive at approximately 5:17 a.m. The complainant told authorities that the suspect, 35-year-old Britton Gallagher of Allen, pointed a firearm at her face and ejected a live round onto the floor at a hotel they were staying at. Gallagher also allegedly told the complainant not to call the police or the hotel front desk over the course of the confrontation.
Witnesses reportedly told police that Gallagher and the complainant were romantically involved despite a protective order filed against him. While at the scene, authorities allegedly found the firearm they believe was used in the altercation.
Gallagher was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protective order and is currently in custody at the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond. His attorney of record, Joshua Andor, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.