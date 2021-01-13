An Allen man was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday on three counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigator Lee McMillan conducted an investigation into an IP address associated with a torrent network referencing 445 files and 7,053 pieces, some of which were “identified as being a file of investigative interest to child pornography investigations.” An investigation conducted on Dec. 13 found that the suspect’s computer allegedly contained 23 pieces of the torrent at 4:21 p.m., and 24 pieces at 5:11 p.m.
“This would [indicate] to the investigator that the suspect deice was actively downloading and sharing the torrent, while the investigator was connected to the suspect device,” a Jan. 12 incident report from the Sheriff’s Office said. “A partial download was successful from the device at [the suspect’s] IP address.”
Investigators allegedly found a video of a female infant being sexually assaulted by an adult male and reportedly sent an administrative subpoena to the internet service provider, whose records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Shanlin Jin.
Jin reportedly told authorities that he used torrenting software to download movies including pornography and “admitted to seeing pornography of children [ages] 14-16 in the torrent downloads.”
Detective Jeff Rich of the Plano Police Department, who assisted with the investigation by performing computer forensics, allegedly found linked to Jin’s IP address a video of a nude female estimated to be between the ages of 9 to 11. Authorities also reportedly conducted a forensic triage investigation on a computer in Jin’s bedroom, where over 47,000 images and videos were found. “There were so many images and video that triage forensics had to be stopped,” the report said. “Of that there were 1,338 known images and videos of child pornography.”
Jin is being charged for two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second degree felony with a $35,000 bond, and possession of child pornography, a third degree felony with a $10,000 bond.
