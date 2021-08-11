Kevin Olander

Kevin Olander

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

An Allen man was arrested by county authorities Tuesday evening for allegedly soliciting sexual contact online with a minor.

According to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Allen resident Kevin Olander in connection with lewd text messages that were sent to a 15-year-old female. Authorities allege Olander texted the girl on Sunday and said, among other things, “I’m good with 33 if ur [sic] cool with 15.”

The report continued, “On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Kevin requested a phone call with UC (under cover) female where he discussed it was illegal and that he may get as many as 20 years by saying ’15 will get you 20.’ Kevin agreed to meet with condoms on two occasions and condoms were found on his person at the arrest.”

An official from the Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly spoke with Olander, who “admitted to trying to meet the 15-year-old female for sex, and that he was an idiot.” Documents also claim that when asked about the condoms in his possession, Olander admitted that he was going to have sex with the girl.

Olander was booked in the Collin County Jail on a $60,000 bond for one count of online solicitation of sex with a minor, a second-degree felony. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant from Dallas County for one count of stalking, a third-degree felony for which he is held on a $15,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time if Olander has an attorney.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments