An Allen man will spend 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the continued sexual abuse of a minor.
According to Collin County court records, 40-year-old Alejandro Amoles Jr. was booked in the Collin County Detention Center in June 2018. Authorities say the victim spoke out about the abuse one year later to a family friend, who reported it to law enforcement.
The case was investigated by the Wylie Police Department, and the victim was brought to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County for a forensic interview.
“This child suffered an entire year of unspeakable abuse before bravely reporting this predator to a trusted family friend,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.
