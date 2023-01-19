District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Burak Hezar, 23, of Allen pleaded guilty days before trial and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his mother, Isil Borat, 50, and his sister Burcu Hezar, 17.
“Burak Hezar committed one of the most heinous crimes against the very people who loved him and cared for him – his mother and sister. We hope that this sentence brings a sense of safety and justice to Isil and Burcu’s surviving family members in this very painful time,” stated Willis after sentencing.
On April 24, 2021, the Allen Police were dispatched to Hezar’s residence after Hezar’s stepfather called police. When the stepfather arrived home early from a business trip, Hezar would not let his stepfather go near his mother’s and sister’s rooms. Hezar brandished a knife and tried to prevent his stepfather from leaving the residence, but the stepfather was able to escape and call 911. Hezar fled the scene and was later apprehended at DFW airport.
The investigation revealed that Hezar surprised his sister as she slept in her bed, and attempted to smother her with a pillow. When she woke up and tried to fight him off, he pulled a knife and stabbed her to death. Hezar then went and stabbed his mother to death while she was asleep. Due to the quick response of the Allen Police Department notifying the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, Hezar was prevented from getting on a plane and committing a subsequent murder. Hezar confessed to killing both his mother and his sister and told authorities his plan was to go to California to kill his father as well.
Allen PD Corporal Michael Cannon investigated the case, with the assistance of Detective Tim Dowd and Criminalist Lauren Bly.
Judge John Roach presided over the case and assessed the automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Nick Lawrance and Ashlyn Scott prosecuted the case, aided by District Attorney Investigator Ryan Harvey.
