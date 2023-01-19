Burak Hezar.png

Burak Hezar

 Courtesy of Collin County District Attorney's office

District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Burak Hezar, 23, of Allen pleaded guilty days before trial and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his mother, Isil Borat, 50, and his sister Burcu Hezar, 17.

“Burak Hezar committed one of the most heinous crimes against the very people who loved him and cared for him – his mother and sister. We hope that this sentence brings a sense of safety and justice to Isil and Burcu’s surviving family members in this very painful time,” stated Willis after sentencing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments