Collin County Jail records confirm that Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger was arrested by Collin County authorities Thursday morning on two child pornography charges, with one charge including intent to promote.
Jail records show that Caplinger is being held on an $80,000 surety bond for two offenses reported to have taken place on Aug. 5, 2019 and March 25, 2020 respectively.
Star Local Media reached out Allen communication manager Chelsey Aprill, the office of Mayor Ken Fulk and the Collin County Sheriff’s Department for more information.
The City of Allen issued a statement regarding the arrest:
"We were shocked to learn today of the arrest of Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger on charges related to child pornography. The case did not originate with the Allen Police Department.
"Councilmember Caplinger was first elected to the Allen City Council in 2005 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2012. Due to term limits, he is currently serving his final term that expires in May 2021."
This story is developing.
Updated at 4:24 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.