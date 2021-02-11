Gary Caplinger mug
Collin County Jail records confirm that Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger was arrested by Collin County authorities Thursday morning on two child pornography charges, with one charge including intent to promote.

Jail records show that Caplinger is being held on an $80,000 surety bond for two offenses reported to have taken place on Aug. 5, 2019 and March 25, 2020 respectively.

Star Local Media reached out Allen communication manager Chelsey Aprill, the office of Mayor Ken Fulk and the Collin County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

The City of Allen issued a statement regarding the arrest:

"We were shocked to learn today of the arrest of Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger on charges related to child pornography. The case did not originate with the Allen Police Department.

"Councilmember Caplinger was first elected to the Allen City Council in 2005 and has served as mayor pro tem since 2012. Due to term limits, he is currently serving his final term that expires in May 2021."

This story is developing.

Updated at 4:24 p.m.

