Utility billing customers who use the City of Allen Citizen Self-Service (CSS) portal will be prompted to verify and relink their account information beginning Sunday, Aug. 20. This update is required by the city’s vendor to perform necessary system upgrades and enhance overall security.
When logging into the CSS Portal after Aug. 20, customers will be prompted to enter their email address and create a new password or select an alternate log-in method using Google, Apple, Microsoft or Facebook.
Ridgeview Drive segment to be expanded ahead of SH 121 development
The section of Ridgeview Drive from US 75 to Chelsea Boulevard will soon have additional lanes to prepare for the area’s upcoming development.
This expanded section of Ridgeview Drive will serve as a key connection point to the large mixed-use development coming to the land north of the roadway. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is currently reconstructing the Ridgeview Drive/US 75 interchange, which will connect the east and west sides of US 75.
This $6.6 million project will be paid for using funds from the 2016 Bond Election and funds from Collin County.
Council sets public hearing date for city Budget and Tax Rate
With the City of Allen’s 2023-2024 Fiscal Year set to begin October 1, public hearings for the city’s proposed budget and tax rate have been set for September 12.
The proposed tax rate of $0.4205 is a "not to exceed" tax rate as proposed by the city manager. The actual tax rate voted on by Allen City Council will not exceed this rate. This proposed tax rate is a $.0007 decrease from the current tax rate of $0.4212.
The public hearings for the 2023-2024 proposed city budget and tax rate will be held during the Allen City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on September 12 at Allen City Hall.
City staff also presented the proposed 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program documents to city council during the August 8 meeting. This document lists large capital projects that are anticipated to start in the next five years.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.