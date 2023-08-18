Allen water tower file.jpg
Utility billing customers who use the City of Allen Citizen Self-Service (CSS) portal will be prompted to verify and relink their account information beginning Sunday, Aug. 20. This update is required by the city’s vendor to perform necessary system upgrades and enhance overall security.

When logging into the CSS Portal after Aug. 20, customers will be prompted to enter their email address and create a new password or select an alternate log-in method using Google, Apple, Microsoft or Facebook.


