The City of Allen is a recipient of a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This grant program is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The grant will fund improvements at 11 intersections including:
Alma Dr. and Hedgcoxe Rd.
Alma Dr. and Comanche Dr.
Bethany Dr. and Malone Rd.
Exchange Parkway and Andrews Parkway
Greenville Ave. and Ridgemont Dr.
Greenville Ave. and Bethany Dr.
Hedgcoxe Rd. and Duchess Dr.
McDermott Rd. and Watters Rd.
Stacy Rd. and Andrews Parkway
Stacy Rd. and Chelsea Blvd.
Stacy Rd. and Watters Rd.
Various traffic signal related improvements will be implemented including one new traffic signal installation, rewiring of existing traffic signals, traffic detection camera upgrades, and accessible pedestrian crossing upgrades.
The Allen City Council also approved an Advance Funding Agreement with TxDOT for funding landscape and scenic elements to the Allen Gateway project at Allen Drive and US 75 interchange.
While phase 1 of the Allen Gateway project is nearly complete, phase 2 will include all landscaping surrounding the new interchange and a new pedestrian fence on the existing overpass. The approved TxDOT advance funding will apply to phase 2.
The amount of TxDOT funding will be determined after design plans and specifications for phase 2 have been complete.
