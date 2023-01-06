Allen city hall file photo

The City of Allen is a recipient of a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Grant through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This grant program is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The grant will fund improvements at 11 intersections including:

  • Alma Dr. and Hedgcoxe Rd.
  • Alma Dr. and Comanche Dr.
  • Bethany Dr. and Malone Rd.
  • Exchange Parkway and Andrews Parkway
  • Greenville Ave. and Ridgemont Dr.
  • Greenville Ave. and Bethany Dr.
  • Hedgcoxe Rd. and Duchess Dr.
  • McDermott Rd. and Watters Rd.
  • Stacy Rd. and Andrews Parkway
  • Stacy Rd. and Chelsea Blvd.
  • Stacy Rd. and Watters Rd.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments