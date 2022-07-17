Allen City TV (ACTV) is now offered on Roku and Apple TV. Residents can watch city meetings, library programs and more by downloading the ACTV Roku and/or Apple TV channel.
To download the channel, search “City of Allen” in the search window.
Expenditures approved
In its Tuesday meeting, the Allen City Council approved the following expenditures:
$597,000 for a five-year contract with Motorola for body cameras to be used by the Allen Police Department
$400,000 for the purchase and delivery of water meters
$373,000 for a contract for emergency replacement of lightning control panels at the Allen Municipal Center, Allen Public Library, Allen Fire Station No. 5, Allen Senior Recreation Center and the Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium
$312,000 for shade installations at Allen Station Park, Orchards Park and Spirit Park
$139,000 for the installation of replacement windows at Allen Fire Stations No. 3 and 4
$110,000 for third party plan review services to be used by Allen Parks and Recreation and the Allen Community Development Corporation
APD launches real-time crime report notifications
Allen Police Department launched new software that will help keep crime victims automatically updated on the status of their case. This service is the second phase of APD’s SPIDRTech software and further enhances communication between the police department and the people it serves.
A video detailing the software can be found online at t.ly/iofF.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
