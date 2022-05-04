The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a faculty compensation plan for the 2022-23 school year in a meeting last week. This plan includes a 3% midpoint pay increase and a starting teacher salary of $58,000.
A more thorough breakdown of compensation and benefits will be presented to the board in a booklet in June, according to Jason Johnston, Allen ISD’s assistant superintendent of employee services.
Expenditure approved
In a recent meeting, the Allen City Council approved an expenditure of $851,000 for sewer manhole rehabilitation throughout the city of Allen, with a special emphasis being placed on the Village at Allen area. This overhaul will include the installation of PVC pipe that are more conditioned to resist corrosion.
ASRC Health Fair
The Allen Senior Recreation Center will host its annual Health and Wellness Fair Friday at its facility.
Originally postponed from Feb. 25 due to inclement weather, this event will include more than 40 vendors who will provide on-site health screenings and resources. There will also be prize drawings featuring vendor items.
More information can be found online at t.ly/kM9h.
Building Safety Month
Mayor Fulk proclaimed May as Building Safety Month, a campaign led annually by the International Code Council. This year’s theme, “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” encourages residents to raise awareness about building safety and the importance of safety codes that communities can rely on for generations to come.
Building and fire safety officials work year-round to develop and enforce building codes that safeguard our community in the buildings where we live, work, play and learn. This month, Allen residents are asked to acknowledge the essential service provided to all of us by the city of Allen’s building code and fire code staff.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
