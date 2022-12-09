Allen ISD middle school students recently competed for spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 25 Middle School Bands and 38 students won a spot. Visit bit.ly/3UtkZdZ to see who all earned honors.
City offers free sprinkler evaluation
Do you want to know if your sprinkler system is watering your lawn as efficiently as possible? Sign up for a free sprinkler evaluation from the City of Allen. This service is available to Allen residents with a water utility account in good standing. It provides a valuable, detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. Spots are limited to the first 40 residents, so sign up today.
With holiday shopping in full-swing, Allen Police Department would like to share some tips that will help consumers have safe shopping experiences this season.
When possible, avoid shopping alone.
At night, park in well-lit areas.
Be aware of your surroundings outside and in the store.
Carry minimal amount of cash.
Do not leave purchased items visible in your parked vehicle.
Do not leave your purse/wallet unattended for any amount of time.
Be aware of strangers approaching you for any reason.
Have your keys out and ready before you get to your vehicle.
Call law enforcement immediately to report crimes in progress or suspicious subjects loitering in parking lots.
Protect your PIN during purchases.
Watch for skimming devices at gas pumps before using a credit card.
Be cautious when using an ATM. Use machines located in busy areas and be aware of your surroundings.
When purchasing online, always verify websites and use secured payment methods.
Additional Allen Police Personnel on Patrol for the Holiday Shopping Season
Officers will be looking to keep the peace and to suppress criminal activity. Officers will circulate through parking areas, drive along the retail corridors looking for anything suspicious, and provide extra protection for shoppers in Allen as we enter the holiday gift buying season. Patrols will continue through December 23.
The city of Allen encourage you to call law enforcement immediately if you see something suspicious and we hope you have a happy and safe holiday season.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
