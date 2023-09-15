Engagement night

Allen ISD will hold its Engagement Night on Sept. 19. 

 Allen ISD

Allen ISD is slated to host Community Engagement Night from 5:30-7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 from at Marion Elementary School, 1595 Stablerun Drive. A hot dog dinner will be served from 5:30 pm-6 p.m. in the cafeteria for all who attend. There will be vegan hot dogs available as well.

This conference-style event is an opportunity for all community members to hear from district leaders on several important topics. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit two out of the six sessions offered. Students who attend will be offered the chance to attend STEM break-out sessions led by Allen ISD STEAM ambassadors from 6:15 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. There are limited slots available per age group, so interested children signed up before the group is full.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments