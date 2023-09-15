Allen ISD is slated to host Community Engagement Night from 5:30-7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 from at Marion Elementary School, 1595 Stablerun Drive. A hot dog dinner will be served from 5:30 pm-6 p.m. in the cafeteria for all who attend. There will be vegan hot dogs available as well.
This conference-style event is an opportunity for all community members to hear from district leaders on several important topics. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit two out of the six sessions offered. Students who attend will be offered the chance to attend STEM break-out sessions led by Allen ISD STEAM ambassadors from 6:15 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. There are limited slots available per age group, so interested children signed up before the group is full.
Middle School Panel - How to Prepare for the Middle School Years
North Texas Food Bank Peanut Butter Drive: Sept. 1-30
Join Allen as the city participates for the fifth consecutive year in North Texas Food Bank's annual Peanut Butter Drive. Held each year in September, the campaign brings together North Texas cities, organizations, schools, and faith-based groups to collect peanut and other nut butters for children and families. The peanut butter collected is then distributed through NTFB Child Programs and throughout NTFB's feeding network.
This year’s campaign goal is 125,000 pounds of peanut butter for immediate distribution and $275,000 to purchase peanut butter throughout the year.
Through Sept. 30, you can donate one of two ways: drop off a physical peanut butter donation at one of the City facilities below, or donate virtually at ntfb.org.
Peanut butter drop-off locations include:
Allen Animal Shelter
Allen City Hall
Allen Public Library
Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center
Allen neighborhoods encouraged to register for National Night Out
National Night Out is Tuesday, Oct. 3. Residents who would like Allen Police Department staff to attend their neighborhood block party can register by Sept. 19 at bit.ly/3KqqtDM.
