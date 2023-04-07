Allen Police Officer Anders Heintz and K-9 officer Echo competed against 25 other K-9 teams, from all over the country, and took home third place.
K-9 Echo and Heintz attended a week-long K-9 school hosted by the Frisco Police Department. The school covered both patrol work and narcotics detection as well as K-9 behavior and psychology, emergency veterinary care, and helicopter operations. The week included K-9 integration with a tactical team, building searches, vehicle tactics, scenario-based training as well as narcotic detection fundamentals.
City promotes connectivity amid storm season
As North Texas enters storm season, the city of Allen encourages residents to stay up to date on emergency notifications from the city. The city said its outdoor warning system is designed to alert people outside that they need to take shelter during severe weather events.
The sirens will sound for winds greater than 70 miles per hour, hail larger than one inch diameter and tornado warnings naming Allen in the path.
The Allen Fire Department posts information regarding the alert status when the outdoor warning system is activated, and community members can follow the fire department for timely severe weather alerts and warnings.
Community members can also sign up for severe weather and safety alerts on their mobile devices at bit.ly/3JVvi77.
Allen Police Department collects over 500 books
Over the last month, the Allen Police Department collected 516 for the Toys for Texans book drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.