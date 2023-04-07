News.jpg
Courtesy of the Allen Police Department

Allen Police Officer Anders Heintz and K-9 officer Echo competed against 25 other K-9 teams, from all over the country, and took home third place.

K-9 Echo and Heintz attended a week-long K-9 school hosted by the Frisco Police Department. The school covered both patrol work and narcotics detection as well as K-9 behavior and psychology, emergency veterinary care, and helicopter operations. The week included K-9 integration with a tactical team, building searches, vehicle tactics, scenario-based training as well as narcotic detection fundamentals.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments