South Ferris Drive in downtown Allen has officially been renamed “Cuffman Way,” honoring the lives and sacrifice of two Allen veterans during World Wars I & II.
During World War I, Allen native Robert Cuffman was killed during the battle at Meuse-Argonne, the final battle fought during the war. Years later, Cuffman’s nephew Robert Cuffman Jr. – also an Allen native – enlisted in the Armed Forces when the second World War began. Robert Jr. was killed in action on Christmas Day at the Battle of the Bulge.
Robert Cuffman and Robert Cuffman Jr. were both buried at Allen Cemetery.
Connemara Conservancy earns state recognition
On April 29, the city of Allen announced that the Connemara Conservancy earned the 2023 Beautify Texas Outstanding Project Award from Keep Texas Beautiful. This award recognizes the work done by the Connemara Conservancy staff to preserve and enhance Texas's natural environment. The project involved restoring native grasses and wildflowers to the 72-acre Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve.
The Beautify Texas Awards aim to honor extraordinary volunteers, professionals, youth, educators, businesses, local/civic governments, organizations, and specific projects and programs that enhance their community and protect the Lone Star State. Connemara Conservancy will be recognized at the Keep Texas Beautiful Annual Conference in Houston from June 26 through June 28.
City of Allen to host bond kickoff meeting
Join the City of Allen 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Allen ISD STEAM Center for the Engage Allen: 2023 Bond Public Kickoff Meeting.
Residents will have a chance to help pick the projects they want to see in an upcoming bond program expected to go on the ballot in November. Learn about current needs, select the projects you think are most needed, and collaborate with friends and neighbors as a subcommittee volunteer. Can be found at https://bit.ly/3mS2dCf.
