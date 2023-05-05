News.jfif

Allen historian Tom Keener, Mayor Ken Fulk, members of VFW Post 2165 and Allen Heritage Guild President Paula Ross with new roadway sign

South Ferris Drive in downtown Allen has officially been renamed “Cuffman Way,” honoring the lives and sacrifice of two Allen veterans during World Wars I & II.

During World War I, Allen native Robert Cuffman was killed during the battle at Meuse-Argonne, the final battle fought during the war. Years later, Cuffman’s nephew Robert Cuffman Jr. – also an Allen native – enlisted in the Armed Forces when the second World War began. Robert Jr. was killed in action on Christmas Day at the Battle of the Bulge.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

