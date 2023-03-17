KinFolk-Promo-Photo-2023 small.jpg
Experience the sounds of Ireland as local band KinFolk represents the Traditional Irish Music Education Society, also known as TIMES, entertains and informs Irish music lovers at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday March 26.

KinFolk is comprised of local musicians who play a lively blend of instruments including the Irish flute, tin whistle, bodhran, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, concertina, button accordion, bouzouki, and guitar. Peggy and Ken Fleming are celebrated veterans of the Irish music scene in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, having performed formerly with Tinker’s Dam, Waifs & Strays, Jigsaw, and more. The TIMES organization educates and encourages musicians as they learn the art of traditional Irish session music.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

