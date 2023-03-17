Experience the sounds of Ireland as local band KinFolk represents the Traditional Irish Music Education Society, also known as TIMES, entertains and informs Irish music lovers at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday March 26.
KinFolk is comprised of local musicians who play a lively blend of instruments including the Irish flute, tin whistle, bodhran, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, concertina, button accordion, bouzouki, and guitar. Peggy and Ken Fleming are celebrated veterans of the Irish music scene in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, having performed formerly with Tinker’s Dam, Waifs & Strays, Jigsaw, and more. The TIMES organization educates and encourages musicians as they learn the art of traditional Irish session music.
Sponsored by Friends of the Allen Public Library, this event is free and will be simultaneously web casted on ACTV.org. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. For additional information, call 214-509-4900.
Exploring Texas dives
The word “dive” can conjure the moods of the Film Noir era by evoking pessimism, fatalism, and menace. owever, author Anthony Head and photographer Kirk Weddle dispel those myths through their stunning prose and photographs in their book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.
Head and Weddle will be speaking at the Allen Public Library at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
A journalist, Head offers notable insights regarding 12 of the state's “dives.” Weddle affords the reader an opportunity to vicariously sit in the “dive” and get a close-up view of the bartender or waitress.
These establishments cater to ordinary people — entrepreneurs, the retired, and hard workers. And unlike national chains, the owners are typically on the premises. Dives anchor their neighborhoods by offering simple familiarity. Materials used to build the facility were typically purchased at the local hardware store or lumber yard during the 1950s.
Raise a glass to this enduring Texas tradition and plan to attend this program.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
