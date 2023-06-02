Join Allen Police Department to celebrate and raise money for Allen Special Olympics athletes and Special Olympics Texas at noon, Saturday, June 10 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Allen, 210 E Stacy Rd.
Allen High School students recently competed and brought home numerous awards from the State UIL Academics competition. Computer Science, Science, and Spelling teams all took home 1st place and Karoline Reeves won 1st place in Ready Writing. Allen High School also won the overall school sweepstakes for conference 6A.
Individual Awards
1st place, Ready Writing, Karoline Reeves
2nd place, Computer Science, Eric Yang
4th place, Science, Eric Yang
4th place, Spelling, Andrew Kim
5th place, Science, Anthony Xu
5th place, Current Issues, and Events, Veda Kutagula
Biology top scorer, Blake Maulsby
Physics top scorer, Eric Yang
Team Awards
1st place team, Computer Science, Eric Yang, Warith Rahman, Anthony Xu, Zafir Nasim
1st place team, Science, Eric Yang, Anthony Xu, Warith Rahman, Blake Maulsby
1st place team, Spelling, Andrew Kim, Sanjana Kishore, Daniel Bui, Jocelyn Parks
2nd place team, Current Issues and Events, Veda Kutagula, Drew Warninghoff, Rishi Gandikota, Rishabh Gokhale
UFOs and the Ancients
The translations of hieroglyphic records from the Tulli Papyrus reveal that one winter morning around the year 1482 B.C., Thutmose III, who reigned Egypt at that time first saw a fiery disks or UFOs. Are there depictions of extraterrestrial visitations among ancient civilizations? In ancient art? Listen to Stratton Horres and Alex Macon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
Stratton Horres, trial attorney, and published author on the divine goddess mystique. He is the co-author of Showing Up: An Action Plan for Personal Growth & Following Your Bliss, author of I Am You Are Me, and Using The Legal Deposition to Find Your Own Truth.
The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for further information.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.