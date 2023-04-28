The city of Allen will be holding a bond meeting to seek public feedback at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Allen ISD STEAM Center.
Allen residents can provide input on the projects they want to see in an upcoming bond program expected to go before Allen voters in November 2023. Learn about current needs, select the projects you think are most needed, and collaborate with friends and neighbors as a subcommittee volunteer. Meeting details can be found at https://bit.ly/3mS2dCf.
Community members urged to help displaced residents
On March 25, 2023, the Presidio Apartments in Allen had a multi-alarm fire that displaced several residents. The city said that those displaced residents are still in need of community help.
The Allen Police Department, located at 205 W McDermott Dr, will serve as a drop off location for needed supplies from now until May 5. Readers can donate toys, books, and essential items to displaced residents at this drop off location.
Former Allen quarterback honored
Former Eagles quarterback and state champion Kyler Murray was honored by the University of Oklahoma on April 22 with a statue in the school's Heisman Park. Kyler is the seventh Sooner to win a Heisman Trophy. See more in the University of Oklahoma 's OU Daily at https://bit.ly/41R6SDh.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
