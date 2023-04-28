Allen city hall file photo
File photo

The city of Allen will be holding a bond meeting to seek public feedback at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Allen ISD STEAM Center.

Allen residents can provide input on the projects they want to see in an upcoming bond program expected to go before Allen voters in November 2023. Learn about current needs, select the projects you think are most needed, and collaborate with friends and neighbors as a subcommittee volunteer. Meeting details can be found at https://bit.ly/3mS2dCf.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

