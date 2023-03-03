Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Cleghorn Celtic Rock Band as they blend original folk/rock songwriting with high energy Celtic fiddle and bagpipe tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.
Cleghorn features Texas southern rock with Celtic melodies. Original songwriting and high energy shows are among the band's most appreciated talents. Featuring John Cleghorn, Dylan Cleghorn, and Danny Rasaily, they have been acclaimed as charismatic performers who even go as far as leaving the stage to play among the crowd during their concerts.
The performances of Cleghorn have enamored audiences at the North Texas Irish Festival, Austin Celtic Festival, State Fair of Texas, Texas Scottish Festival and more.
The Celtic Music News review of Cleghorn's album states: "The robust and pristine sound of Dylan Cleghorn's fiddle is wrapped in heavy pop rock rhythms that approach anthemic intensity. John Cleghorn, adding his original songwriting, screaming guitar riffs and golden vocal melodies, reveals himself as a man who truly knows rock."
Cleghorn released their CD Celtic America in 2018.
While playing for the band “The Kangs,” John opened for Cheap Trick, The Producers, Bachman Turner Overdrive and more.
Collin College Technical Campus receives Caudill Award
Collin College Technical Campus was recently announced as the winner of the Caudill Award, one of the highest honors in the annual Exhibit of School Architecture, according to the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). The winners were recognized Jan. 29-Feb. 1 at a 2023 TASA Midwinter Conference in Austin.
The Technical Campus, located in the Allen Independent School District at 2550 Bending Branch Way, was chosen along with three other independent school districts for “exemplifying excellence in planning and design of the learning environment.”
The 340,000 square-foot campus includes state-of-the-art labs, classrooms, student success spaces, dining, conference center. One floor of the campus is dedicated to Allen ISD high school students, while other areas are used as collaboration zones to attract industry partners in hopes of train tomorrow’s workforce with the latest industry standards. The project was designed and completed in 2020 by Perkins & Will.
The campus offers multiple pathways to success in high-demand, high-wage career fields including health care, information technology, drone technology, construction, automotive, manufacturing, and biomedical fields.
District honors 27 national merit finalists
Twenty-seven Allen High School seniors have been selected as Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program for 2022-2023 and were honored at a breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 23. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition for talent recognition and college undergraduate scholarships. The AHS students will be eligible for Merit Scholarships and will be notified of the awards over the next three months.
Winners include: Aryan Bhuta, Sehaj Bal, Anisha Bhaskar Torres, Allyson Chen, Nicholas Chen, Tess Driscoll, Rishi Gandikota, Sammeer Hussain, Lucas Jabara, Jessica Jang, Brianna Juric, Rhea Kanuparthi, Sanjana Kishore, Veda Kutagula, Megan Lee, Carson Lofgren, Jackob McPherson, Aariz Nackvi, Maryanne Park, Rishi Raj, Darshan Rao, Katherine Scott, Shravya Singh, Grace Swenson, Samuel Tsao, Akshay Vemulapalli and Neelabh Vijayvargia.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
