cleg2023.JPG
Courtesy of the Allen Public Library

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Cleghorn Celtic Rock Band as they blend original folk/rock songwriting with high energy Celtic fiddle and bagpipe tunes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Allen Public Library. Admission to the program is free, and it will be web-casted live at at https://actv.org/ by clicking on the WATCH button.  

Cleghorn features Texas southern rock with Celtic melodies. Original songwriting and high energy shows are among the band's most appreciated talents. Featuring John Cleghorn, Dylan Cleghorn, and Danny Rasaily, they have been acclaimed as charismatic performers who even go as far as leaving the stage to play among the crowd during their concerts. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

