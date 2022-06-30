The city of Allen is accepting applications for positions on its advisory boards, committees and commissions through Aug. 3.
Positions will be filled for the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Adjustments, Central Business District Design Review Committee, Community Development Corporation, Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board, Economic Development Corporation, Keep Allen Beautiful Board, Allen Public Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and Public Art Committee. Positions are also open for its ad hoc Downtown Steering Committee.
To apply and access more information, go to t.ly/Xg7F.
Celebration Park reopened
Allen’s Celebration Park and Sprayground reopened on Tuesday after briefly being shuttered to accommodate the Market Street Allen USA celebration. The park will continue to be open every day except for Wednesday (a day in which weekly maintenance is performed) through September.
City facilities closed for Independence Day
Various city facilities, including the Allen Public Library, will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.