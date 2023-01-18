The city of Allen has launched the Mayor’s Wellness Challenge: Live Fit Allen.
This is a free challenge for all community members from Jan. 28 – Feb 28.
Interested participants can join as a family or individually through the Goosechase app.
Those who join can complete new, weekly activities at their own pace while collecting points and swag.
Winners will receive prizes at the end of the challenge. More details at bit.ly/3kjgczg
Recognizing excellence
Allen High School Orchestra Director David DeVoto has been named the recipient of the inaugural Kathy Fishburn Excellence in Orchestra award by the Mu Omricon Executive Board.
Mu Omicron is a non-profit honorary organization encouraging and fostering the development of orchestral music in schools and communities.
The Kathy Fishburn Excellence in Orchestra Award was established in 2022 to honor Texas orchestra directors with 15 or more years of orchestra teaching experience who consistently demonstrate leadership and superior teaching in Texas.
DeVoto will receive the honor at the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio on Feb. 11.
Help shape the future of downtown Allen
Apply by February 1 to serve on the newly created Downtown Design Review Board. This seven-member citizen board will hear, review, recommend and determine matters related to the Downtown District.
The board is open to Allen residents and those who own or operate a business located within the downtown district. Experience in real estate development, architecture, landscape architecture, planning, urban design or a similar professional field is beneficial but not required.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 1. Applications will be reviewed by the Council Nominating Committee with board terms expected to begin in March 2023.
Learn more about Downtown Allen development and how to apply on the city of Allen website.
