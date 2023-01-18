Allen city hall file photo
File photo

The city of Allen has launched the Mayor’s Wellness Challenge: Live Fit Allen.

This is a free challenge for all community members from Jan. 28 – Feb 28.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments