The City of Allen has opened a help line to assist the community following the mass shooting event of May 6. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be reached by calling 214.509.4444. Translation services are available for those who do not speak English.
The help line is a way to refer victims to the appropriate services, whether it is counseling services or financial assistance. There is also an email, helpline@cityofallen.org, that can be used if individuals do not want to call.
The city also listed several organizations available to offer assistance for those impacted by the shooting.
The city of Allen commended community groups who have taken care of the memorial at the Allen Premium Outlets mall. On Tuesday, the city announced at 10 a.m. that the memorial was removed and transported offsite for sorting and temporary storage.
“Our community will never forget the eight precious people lost on May 6, and will continue to find ways to honor their lives and legacies,” the city said. For those who wish to give monetarily, several funds for victims’ families have been established with information available at bit.ly/41G1GBF.
If you are one of the thousands of individuals who were directly impacted by this traumatic event, please know there are resources to support you. This applies not only to those who are physically injured, but also anyone who was present and may be experiencing emotional distress. Resources are available at bit.ly/3Ibzsru.
Help Line, other resources available for those directly impacted by May 6 tragedy
The City of Allen is committed to continuing our support for victims directly impacted by Saturday's tragic shooting.
City to host bond public kickoff meeting
On May 22, residents are invited to a public meeting to discuss the 2023 bond election coming in November at the Allen ISD STEAM Center, 1680 Ridgeview Drive.
Help pick the projects you want to see in an upcoming bond program expected to go before Allen voters in November 2023. Learn about current needs, select the projects you think are most needed, and collaborate with friends and neighbors as a subcommittee volunteer. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in one of Allen’s most important decisions about your money and your future.
Help lead the charge to select and prioritize projects to be included in an upcoming bond program, expected to go before Allen voters in November 2023. At the public kickoff meeting on May 22, attendees will learn about the bond process and hear presentations from City of Allen staff. This meeting will also serve as the first opportunity to volunteer for one of five groups, called subcommittees, focused on the following topics:
Public Safety
Parks and Downtown
Public Art
Neighborhoods, Streets and Infrastructure
Finance
Anyone who attends the public kickoff meeting can join a subcommittee, no application or selection process required. Subcommittee discussions will be led by a citizen steering committee with a history of service to Allen, with presentations and supplemental information provided by City of Allen staff.
Municipal bonds allow cities to fund major projects such as roads, parks, facilities and other capital expenses. Bonds are issued and repaid over an extended period of time, similar to the way many buyers finance the purchase of a home. This strategy helps keep costs more equitable between current and future residents - after all, many of the people who will enjoy these amenities haven’t even moved here yet!
Those who cannot attend meetings in person can subscribe to email alerts so you know when online feedback opportunities are available.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.