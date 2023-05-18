Allen city hall file photo
File photo

The City of Allen has opened a help line to assist the community following the mass shooting event of May 6. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be reached by calling 214.509.4444. Translation services are available for those who do not speak English.

The help line is a way to refer victims to the appropriate services, whether it is counseling services or financial assistance. There is also an email, helpline@cityofallen.org, that can be used if individuals do not want to call.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments