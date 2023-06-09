Allen city hall file photo
File photo

Are you passionate about making a positive impact in your community? The city of Allen seeks dedicated individuals to serve on a board, commission, or committee. Applications are open now through June 28. Applicants are encouraged to attend at least one meeting of the board or commission they wish to join.

Board and committee members are appointed by Allen City Council. These groups advise the council on a variety of topics including planning, zoning, transportation, parks, libraries and public art. Any qualified voter with one year of residency in Allen is eligible to apply.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments