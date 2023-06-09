Are you passionate about making a positive impact in your community? The city of Allen seeks dedicated individuals to serve on a board, commission, or committee. Applications are open now through June 28. Applicants are encouraged to attend at least one meeting of the board or commission they wish to join.
Board and committee members are appointed by Allen City Council. These groups advise the council on a variety of topics including planning, zoning, transportation, parks, libraries and public art. Any qualified voter with one year of residency in Allen is eligible to apply.
Members of city boards and committees are unpaid volunteers. Members are subject to attendance requirements, the city's code of conduct ordinance and conflict of interest provisions.
All applications received, including those from incumbents, are reviewed and considered for a July interview. Appointments are made in August and begin on Oct. 1. Appointees will complete a mandatory orientation prior to the start of their term.
Questions? Call Shelley George at 214-509-4105.
Allen Fire Department reminds residents of barbecue safety
With blue skies and the sun shining, it's the perfect time to fire up those grills for some outdoor cooking. Let the good times roll and the smoky aromas fill the air, but don't become a statistic. Stay safe by remembering the following:
Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors.
The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
Never leave your grill unattended.
Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Find more tips like these by visiting our website or check out www.nfpa.org for additional information.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
