Allen
Courtesy of the City of Allen

Allen to host town hall to discuss project funding

The city of Allen invites residents to its upcoming Community Development Corporation Town Hall event at 7 p.m. March 20 in the city hall council chambers.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments