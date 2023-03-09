Allen to host town hall to discuss project funding
The city of Allen invites residents to its upcoming Community Development Corporation Town Hall event at 7 p.m. March 20 in the city hall council chambers.
Residents will have an opportunity to share their ideas on projects they would like to see funded.
Learn more at bit.ly/3Zofznl.
Can't be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. Find cable channel and streaming app viewing options at bit.ly/WatchACTV or view online at AllenTV.org or YouTube.com/AllenCityTV.
Bowling team qualifies for regional playoffs
Members of the Allen High School Eagles Boys and Girls Bowling Teams recently qualified for the regional round of the playoffs after racking up strong wins in the Dallas North A District contests.
Four varsity girls and three varsity boys advance to the regional round. They are:
Girls: Clara Campbell, freshman and district leader; Allyson Wright; senior, Marisa Munguia, sophomore; and Roanah Abeleda, sophomore.
Boys: Alberto Svedvik, freshman and district leader; Garrett Smith, sophomore; and Joshua Budnik, junior.
Four varsity boys also made the All-District team, Svedvik, Smith, Budnik and sophomore Hudson Martin. All six varsity girls made the All-District team: Campbell, Wright, Munguia, Abdeleda, freshman Annika Svedvik and junior Olivia Freis.
Additionally, Alberto Svedvik rolled a perfect 300 game during the competition.
St. Jude Catholic Church to hold job search workshop
Expand your career horizons at the St. Jude Career Alliance’s comprehensive, faith-based job search workshop on April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1515 North Greenville Avenue in Allen.
This workshop is ideal for:
• People who are unemployed and want an effective job search process.
• People who want to ascertain the next steps they need to take to get a promotion and/or achieve their overall career goals; and
• People who are looking to do a career shift but are not sure just where to begin.
Parties interested in participating in this job search workshop will need to purchase a copy of The Champion Way 2.0: Land Your Dream Job in 4 to 8 Weeks, the career development guide on which this workshop is based. A set fee of $25 will cover the cost of the book as well as lunch, drinks, and snacks. Online Registration is required; see link: osvhub.com/stjudeparish/forms/career-alliance-quarterly-workshop-1
This link connects to a registration form that includes a payment button. Registration forms cannot be submitted until payment is made.
