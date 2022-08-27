Pet adoptions are free through Aug. 31 at the City of Allen Animal Shelter.The Animal Shelter will also be open to walk-ins to help clear the shelters.
Sewer lines to be replaced
Allen City Council approved a $606,400 sanitary sewer project in order to replace deteriorating sewer lines under and along Heritage Parkway and Allen Heights.
The sewer lines being replaced are located under Heritage Parkway from Aylesbury Drive to approximately Carlisle Drive, and along Allen Heights approximately from Bethany Drive to Mustang Creek.
Public hearing set forbudgetand tax rate
The public hearings for the proposed FY 2022-23 budget and tax rate have been set for the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. at Allen City Hall, 305 Century Parkway.
Following the City Council’s budget workshop, the proposed budget decreases the City’s tax rate to $0.418914 per $100 of assessed property value. This rate is a reduction of $0.051 from the previous year’s tax rate of $0.470. At a property tax rate of $0.418914, the municipal tax paid on the average single-family residential home (valued at $433,972) will be $1,817.97.
