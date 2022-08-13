The city of Allen invites residents to listen to the Texins Jazz Band's 18-piece band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Allen Public Library.
The group was organized in 1986 through the former Texins Association of Texas Instruments. They are under the direction of Bill Centera.
This program will be presented live both in person and virtually via allentx.swagit.com/live. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served.
Drive with caution
As students return to school, drivers are encouraged to follow school zone speed limits. Drivers should yield for pedestrians and crossing guards and remember to stop for school buses loading and unloading students.
Registration open
Registration is live for Citizens Police Academy - Class No. 46.
Classes start Sept 8 and goes through Nov 10. Classes meet for 10 consecutive Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. plus one Tuesday class on Sept. 27.
Members of Class No. 46 will get to experience and meet officers from every division and unit of the Allen Police Department including K9 traffic and motors, SWAT, CID/Crime Scene, gun range, tactical police driving, communications, school resource officers and animal control.
Registration can be found on the city of Allen website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
