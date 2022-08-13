Allen Public Library
Courtesy of the city of Allen

Free concert 

The city of Allen invites residents to listen to the Texins Jazz Band's 18-piece band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Allen Public Library. 

