Residents can now see if their sprinkler system is watering their lawn as efficiently as possible.
Allen residents with a water utility account in good standing can sign up for a free inspection from the city. The inspection provides a detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. Spots are limited to the first 40 residents.
Click on the "FREE Sprinkler Evaluation" button found on the city’s Water Conservation website here: bit.ly/3Ap50Y3
Workout courses return
The Allen Police Department's Condition 6 workout program is back for 2023.
Condition 6 is a fitness bootcamp recommended for anyone looking to begin a physical fitness journey, change their routine or prepare for a physically demanding job. Each 45-minute camp meets on specified days & locations for six weeks.
The program comprises free community workouts for adults, led by an Allen Police Officer at Cottonwood Creek Church's indoor gymnasium.
Session options include 6 a.m. on Wednesday/Friday or 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday/Thursday.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
From 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26, Allen community members will learn how to help people experiencing excessive bleeding while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
The class will be held at 310 Century Pkwy.
