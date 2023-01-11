Allen city hall file photo
File photo

Residents can now see if their sprinkler system is watering their lawn as efficiently as possible.

Allen residents with a water utility account in good standing can sign up for a free inspection from the city. The inspection provides a detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. Spots are limited to the first 40 residents.

