A number of dying trees will be removed along McDermott Drive by the city of Allen. The removal process began on Monday and is anticipated to continue for 3-4 weeks.
This will affect approximately 23 trees and may result in lane closures, the city said on July 14.
Lovejoy ISD discusses class size waivers
In its Monday meeting, the Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of applying for class-size waivers for its pre-K through 4th grade classes.
According to a presentation given by Communications Director Anna Koenig, the average class sizes of Hart Elementary and Puster Elementary are 20.48 and 20.52 students, respectively.
Class-size waivers must be sent to the Texas Education Agency in the event a classroom for these grade levels exceeds 22 students. Should such a waiver be necessary for Lovejoy ISD, it would have to be filed in August.
Allen Public Library gets $10k donation
At the July 12 Allen City Council Meeting, the Radha Krishna Temple of Allen presented a check to Library Director Jeff Timbs, donating $10,000 to the Allen Library Endowment Fund. As a show of appreciation for the support they have received from the community, the Radha Krishna Temple of Allen donated the funds to go towards the Allen Public Library expansion.
Lovejoy ISD auctioning off items
Lovejoy ISD is conducting an online auction that will close tomorrow (Monday, July 25) at 2 p.m. As of Tuesday, all the items for auction include chairs, cabinets and desks.
