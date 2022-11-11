Representing General Bernardo de Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Schirmer and Alana Shuma presented the Allen Heritage Guild for the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Recognition Award.
Allen Heritage Guild president Paula Ross accepted the award. The award is designed to recognize worthy local individuals and groups for outstanding achievements in all areas of historic preservation, including buildings, landmarks, monuments, cemeteries, historic districts, statues, manuscripts, documents, archival materials, writing or compiling and publication of books on historic preservation projects, historical properties, genealogical and court house records; photographic collections, compiling of oral histories, serving as historic guides, interpreters or docents, or museum collections. The recipients are expected to have contributed to their community in an outstanding volunteer manner.
Free evaluation
The city of Allen is offering to help residents know if their sprinkler system is watering their lawn as efficiently as possible.
Residents can sign up for a free sprinkler evaluation from the city if they have a water utility account in good standing. It provides a detailed report with recommended changes to help increase efficiency and reduce water waste. Spots are limited to the first 40 residents.
Announced at the end of each month, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk has committed to donating his mayor's stipend to a different charity. This month, All Community Outreach will receive the stipend. Visit https://www.acocares.org/ to learn more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
