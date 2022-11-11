News Allen.png
Courtesy of Patrick Nugent

Allen Heritage Guild recognized

Representing General Bernardo de Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Schirmer and Alana Shuma presented the Allen Heritage Guild for the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Recognition Award.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments