Joe Farmer Recreation Center will allow free one-day use of the gym to those who donate at least four cans of food. 

 City of Allen

Food drive

Join the Joe Farmer Recreation Center on Nov. 22 for open gym and outdoor activities during an afternoon donation drive. Bring four or more canned goods to receive free entry into the recreation center for the day and a meal from Credit Union of Texas. Donations will be brought to All Community Outreach for distribution to those in need during the holiday season.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

