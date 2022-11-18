Join the Joe Farmer Recreation Center on Nov. 22 for open gym and outdoor activities during an afternoon donation drive. Bring four or more canned goods to receive free entry into the recreation center for the day and a meal from Credit Union of Texas. Donations will be brought to All Community Outreach for distribution to those in need during the holiday season.
Top 5%
Allen students in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Club recently competed in the first round of the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, the nation's largest cyber defense competition that puts high school and middle school students in charge of securing virtual networks.
The first-round scores of the event have been released, and all teams performed admirably, with three teams in the top five percent nationwide.
Team Alpha, with Kripa Tailor, James Dungan, Jacob Fesseha, Richard Jang, Shivanshi Das and Sophie Hews, ranked 5.23%.
Team Bravo, with Sohan Cho, Onik Hoque, Anish Bisht, Herish Tripathi, Razeen Rahman and Boden Chen, ranked 5.47%.
Team Charlie, with Leon Slavin, Abel Semahegn, Shriya Bansal, Aidan Williams, Leonardo Goncalves and Sara Vaughan, ranked 28.30%.
Team Delta, with Goeun (Calla) Lee, Blake Gateley, Robel Abraham, Caysen Mayo, Brett Kaplan and Heng Yi Lee, ranked 8.68%.
Team Echo, with Volkan Ozcomert, Jishnu Devarapalli, Srisaivikas Munagala, Josh Lee, Pranav Krishnan and Abhi Reddy, ranked 3.57%
CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air and Space Forces Association to inspire K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines. At the core of the program is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, the nation's largest cyber defense competition that puts high school and middle school students in charge of securing virtual networks.
Positions open
Allen’s Parks and Recreation is hiring for three new positions at the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, currently under construction and set to open summer 2023.
Positions include an assistant facility manager, business development supervisor, and building maintenance program manager. Learn more about Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center on the Allen Parks and recreation website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
