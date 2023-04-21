The Allen Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA).
To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the library must exhibit excellence by providing services to underserved and special populations; marketing programs and services in innovative ways; pursuing collaborative efforts; continually enhancing its services; supporting literacy, digital inclusion, and workforce development; providing cultural, topical and educational programming; and comprehensively training its staff. Of the 552 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022. Allen Public Library is in the top 15% of all public libraries in the state.
Part-time positions open at Allen recreation centers
Allen Parks and Recreation invites residents to its upcoming job fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Allen Senior Recreation Center.
The city is hiring for over 100 seasonal and part-time positions – many for its new Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, opening early this fall.
Visit LifeinAllen.org/Hiring to browse available positions and apply online. Job seekers aged 16+ are encouraged to apply and attend. Positions listed on the event page will indicate the age minimum requirements. Most jobs require no prior experience.
Applicants must bring a driver's license or state photo ID; a social Security card, certified birth certificate passport; a parent or guardian for applicants ages 16 and 17 to authorize background check/drug screening and two email reference letters with legible contact information.
