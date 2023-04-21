Allen Public Library
Courtesy of the city of Allen

The Allen Public Library has received the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA).

To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence Award, the library must exhibit excellence by providing services to underserved and special populations; marketing programs and services in innovative ways; pursuing collaborative efforts; continually enhancing its services; supporting literacy, digital inclusion, and workforce development; providing cultural, topical and educational programming; and comprehensively training its staff.  Of the 552 public libraries in Texas, only 73 received this award in 2022. Allen Public Library is in the top 15% of all public libraries in the state.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

