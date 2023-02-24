APD
Courtesy of Allen Police Department

Want to gain a deeper understanding of the skills and abilities police officers bring to their work in the community? Join the Allen Police Department's Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week course starting March 16. Residents will learn about Allen Police structure and operations, including:

  • Criminal Investigations and Patrol Tactics
  • APD's K-9 field and pursuit driving track
  • Emergency operations

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

