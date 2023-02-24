Want to gain a deeper understanding of the skills and abilities police officers bring to their work in the community? Join the Allen Police Department's Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week course starting March 16. Residents will learn about Allen Police structure and operations, including:
Register for your LitBox through the Allen Public Library starting Feb. 27.
Registrants can pick up their boxes box from March 13-19.
Registrants can pick up their box at the children's desk of the library and must have a library card.
Book selections correlate to the LitBox theme. The library will use educator journals, reading lists and their knowledge of new and notable titles to make its picks. Registrants are encouraged to let the library know their grade and preferred genres to receive the appropriate books.
Teen LitBox is a curated box that includes 1-2 library books selected by a librarian for you to check out, read, and return. Want to start a new YA series? This box will feature books that are first in a series. We will also feature a treat from a woman-owned business. This box contains food. Limited to 20.
Allen water maintenance slated for March 6-April 3
Residents might notice a slight change to the taste or smell of tap water due to a temporary change in disinfectant by Allen’s water supplier, North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). It is safe for drinking and bathing, the city said.
Water suppliers must keep drinking water free of disease-causing microorganisms. This requires ongoing maintenance of the pipes, tanks and towers that carry and store water. Allen’s water supplier, North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), uses a mixture of chlorine and ammonia to keep the distribution system clean. For four weeks each year, NTMWD removes the ammonia and uses chlorine only. This temporary change in disinfectant takes advantage of chlorine’s effectiveness at eliminating microorganisms to give our water system a deep cleaning.
