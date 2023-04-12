Allen Police Department held its annual Employee Awards Ceremony on March 29 to recognize the accomplishments of the men and women in the department. At the event, both sworn and non-sworn employees were recognized for their personal and professional achievements in 2022.
COP (Citizens on Patrol) of the Year – Steve Minick
Chief’s Civilian Award – Animal Control Supervisor Deborah Michnick
Deborah uses creative thinking and hard work to create an environment where her employees excel and our shelter animals thrive. In 2022, Deborah implemented a new volunteer program to ease staff workload with adoptions, phone calls and other administrative duties. She was instrumental in creating an online donation platform for the Animal Shelter which already has raised $3,800 to enhance the comfort for our shelter animals.
Chief’s Sworn Award – Investigator Joseph Houdyshell
Joseph's investigative work helped the department in several key cases, including the location of a key piece of evidence in a murder trial and resolution of a 29-year-old cold case. His efforts to go above and beyond his assigned duties helped bring closure to the families of these crime victims.
Civilian Employee of the Year – Amanda Cleveland
Communication Technician of the Year – Cody Quebedeaux
Rookie of the Year – Officer Danny Mouawad
Investigator of the Year – Investigator Keith Compton
Supervisor of the Year – Corporal Michael Spillman
Officer of the Year – Officer Jonathan Shanks
Allen ISD Camps open
Allen ISD offers a variety of camps for children ages 36 months through 7th grade. Camp days will include an assortment of engaging activities as well as outside recess. Summer camps will be conducted by Allen ISD staff.
There is at least one cooking camp each week where the campers get to eat their projects. Parents must keep this in mind if their child has food allergies. All camp teachers must be notified of any allergies. School nurses are not on campus during summer camp.
Camp locations will alternate between Kerr Elementary, 1325 Glendover Dr. and Vaughan Elementary, 820 Cottonwood Dr.and will run from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. This year, camper drop off will be curbside. In the afternoon, parents will come inside to pickup campers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.