Allen community members will get a chance to meet K9 Koda at the Allen Police Department’s next Citizens Police Academy beginning Sept. 8.
CPA is an opportunity for Allen residents and businesses to learn about the Allen Police Department's structure and operations, including APD's K-9 field.Questions can be emailed to cgraves@cityofallen.org. Participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Allen.
Allen ISD earns high musical honors
The Allen High School Varsity Women's Choir and Curtis Middle School Symphony Orchestra have been named winners in The Texas Music Educators Association honor group competition.
This selection marks the sixth time AISD groups have won this competition and the second time the Curtis MS Symphony Orchestra has won.
Allen holds selfie battle
Allen’s first responders held a selfie battle this week on the city’s social media platforms. Residents were encouraged to vote on who took the better selfie. According to the City of Allen Facebook page, the police department garnered 61 votes, while the fire department earned 51.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
