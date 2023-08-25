After a routine inspection of Allen’s bridges and bridge class culverts, it was determined that several locations are in need of minor repairs.
Most structures have a satisfactory condition rating, which does not require immediate attention, and no structures have a critical condition rating, which would affect structural capacity.
However, the Citywide Bridge and Culvert Inspection and Condition Assessment Report identified 16 structures that require remediation of certain deficiencies. Typical deficiencies include cracks and spalling in back walls, embankment, and riprap erosion, channel scouring, failed joint seals, and damaged object markers — elements that, if left unresolved, will only worsen and be more expensive to remediate in the future.
A contract for phase 1 of the repairs, which includes nine of the 16 identified structures, was awarded during the August 8 Allen City Council meeting and will cost $1.06 million. Repairs for phase 2 will be contracted in the future.
Here's what city facilities will be open or closed on Labor Day
Some city facilities are slated to be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 4. Here are the operating hours for city facilities on Labor Day:
Allen Animal Shelter will be closed.
Allen City Hall will be closed.
Allen Public Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4; No materials due
Don Rodenbaugh Aquatics Center will be open 1-6 p.m.
Ford Pool will be open 1-6 p.m.
Joe Farmer Recreation Center will be closed.
Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center will be under construction.
The Courses at Watters Creek will be open during normal hours.
The Edge Skate Park will be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The indoor facility will be closed.
TxDOT to reimburse city for traffic signal improvements
As part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the city of Allen will receive reimbursement from the Texas Department of Transportation for traffic signal improvements at several major intersections in Allen.
The signal improvements will include an audible push button system, vehicle detection camera system, traffic signal cabinet with battery backup and traffic signal controller, and additional small items. TxDOT will reimburse the City of Allen $380,562 for this project.
