Allen city hall file photo
File photo

After a routine inspection of Allen’s bridges and bridge class culverts, it was determined that several locations are in need of minor repairs.

Most structures have a satisfactory condition rating, which does not require immediate attention, and no structures have a critical condition rating, which would affect structural capacity.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments