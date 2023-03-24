Allen water tower file.jpg
File photo

Community organizations representing nearly 50 counties in north, northeast and East Texas will assume oversight of foster care from the state of Texas, setting in motion first-ever local control to boost capacity and essential services for children and youth in the state’s conservatorship.

The last of three contracts between the organizations, known as Single Source Continuum Contractors (SSCCS), has just been signed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Each SSSC can now accept foster children (through age 17) from DFPS and be responsible for placement in a foster home or residential facility, as well as necessary services.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments