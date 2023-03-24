Community organizations representing nearly 50 counties in north, northeast and East Texas will assume oversight of foster care from the state of Texas, setting in motion first-ever local control to boost capacity and essential services for children and youth in the state’s conservatorship.
The last of three contracts between the organizations, known as Single Source Continuum Contractors (SSCCS), has just been signed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Each SSSC can now accept foster children (through age 17) from DFPS and be responsible for placement in a foster home or residential facility, as well as necessary services.
This marks the largest single expansion of Community-Based Care (CBC) by the State of Texas.
CBC is designed to increase available capacity, keep foster children closer to home, reduce placement moves and keep siblings together while they remain in the legal custody of DFPS. CBC emphasizes local control, innovation, and responsibility for the continuum of foster care, ideally from placement to a new permanent home, either going back to family members or adoption.
With this expansion, CBC will now be in half of the state geographically, representing a third of the population. With Tarrant County already included, the Metroplex becomes the first major metropolitan area in CBC.
Dallas, Colling and Kaufman Counties will join other counties in transitioning to CBC through EMPOWER, a community collaborative that consists of local providers including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, the Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family Services.
Smart Water Meters ahead of schedule
Allen’s city-wide transition to smart water meters is running ahead of schedule, with more than 8,700 meters installed so far. Because installers have outpaced expected timelines, some installations may be performed before residents receive planned courtesy notices via U.S. mail. Doorhanger notices will continue to be placed at the front door at least one day ahead of installation. A separate notice will be left at the front door when installation is completed.
In preparation for a public bond election expected to be held in November 2023, Allen City Council appointed six members to a bond steering committee this month. This process typically takes place every 5-7 years, allowing Allen voters to consider funding large community projects such as streets, trails, parks, public facilities, and more through General Obligation (GO) Bonds. Read more about Allen City Council's launch of the 2023 bond process here: https://bit.ly/3Ft2emd.
Community invited to attend fentanyl documentary screening
Community members are invited to attend a short documentary, "Fentanyl Factor," followed by Q&A discussion with local experts and expand your knowledge on how fentanyl poisoning has impacted North Texas. Learn what you can do to protect yourself and loved ones.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Lovejoy High School lecture hall. This event is free and appropriate for parents and teens.
A short 18-minute documentary, titled "Fentanyl Factor," highlights the alarming increase of accidental overdose deaths due to counterfeit (fake) prescription pills which often are laced with other substances such as fentanyl. The documentary also features an interview with a Forensic Scientist inside the lab where real and counterfeit drugs are tested.
Following the film is a Q&A discussion with local experts including:
Keith Brown, Deputy Director of Texoma HIDTA (high intensity drug trafficking area). Keith is a retired DEA Senior Executive and Drug Recognition Expert with 25 + years of experience.
Misty Harris, LCDC, NCAC, SAP CPS, Collin County Healthcare, Program Coordinator, Collin County Substance Abuse.
Lt. Darrin Whitman, Drug Recognition Expert instructor, Allen Police Department.
Film and discussion are appropriate for both parents and teens.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
