Twenty Allen ISD Fine Arts students have earned positions in the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State Music Groups. Band and Choir students completed auditions in January and Orchestra students were notified of their selection in November.
This year's All-State Band members include Mason Beltran, Nicholas Boyd, Pranav Devulapalli, Joseph Park, Lilian Reeves and Zachary Renkema.
All-State Choir members include Brennan Cooper, Gabrielle Falkner, Hannah Hinton, Rylee Polk, Akhila Rayasam and Jason Torres.
All-State Orchestra members include Brandon Chiu, Sohan Jain, Amber Jin, Nandita Joshi, Daniel Joung, Hannah Joung, Lindsey Kim and Samuel Tsao.
Trash rules released
The city of Allen has updated its requirements for solid waste removal.
The new regulations include trash and recycling basics including what is allowed in the city’s bins, solid waste collection schedules, seven steps to putting out trash for collectors, waste sorting, dropoff locations and more.
Allen ISD invites community members to Middle School Expo Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at all middle school campuses. This meeting is for seventh and incoming eighth-grade students, parents and families to meet staff members and learn about middle school, course offerings, programs, and clubs.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
