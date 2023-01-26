Allen roundup.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Twenty Allen ISD Fine Arts students have earned positions in the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State Music Groups. Band and Choir students completed auditions in January and Orchestra students were notified of their selection in November. 

This year's All-State Band members include Mason Beltran, Nicholas Boyd, Pranav Devulapalli, Joseph Park, Lilian Reeves and Zachary Renkema.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments